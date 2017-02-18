Posted on: Saturday, February 18, 2017 8:15 | Comments Off

USDP chairman discusses Maungdaw issue during Sittwe tour

Narinjara News

18 February

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP)’s chairman U Than Htay have discussed the situations in Maungdaw area during his visit to Sittwe, Arakan State.

“The main focus of the discussion was Maungdaw issue. He also asked about the situations the Arakan people are facing now,” said Dr San Shwe, chairman of the USDP for the Arakan State.

The USDP’s chairman U Than Htay arrived in Sittwe on 17 February and met with city elders and USDP officials from Sittwe, Mrauk U, and Maungdaw districts.

“Our party is not the ruling party now. That’s why we will submit the Arakan issue through the Hluttaw (Parliament) when it is necessary. We may also make public announcements. We will carry out with these methods,” said Dr San Shwe in response to the question on the USDP’s plan for the Arakan issue.

The USDP’s chairman was accompanied by former Foreign Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin and former Arakan State Chief Minister U Maung Maung Ohn.

“If the issue happening in this area is an act of violence, respective organisation or government organization needs to show bravery in presenting to the world about the violence. The Arakan people need to live a secure life. The Arakanese will only be able to make their living in peace when there is rule of law and security so the violence needs to be tackled efficiently,” Dr San Shwe added.

During his Sittwe tour, the USDP chairman did not discuss about the election in Ann Township as he has already discussed about it in Ann.

(Photo caption: The office of the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) for the Arakan State seen in Sittwe on 17 February)