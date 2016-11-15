2w2a1935

Long march for Arakan’s share over land & natural resources

Over 100 activists have been marching to Kyauk Pru, the headquarter of Shwe gas project, from the Arakanese capital city Sittwe to raise voices for the State’s share over the land & natural resources with the Central government in Naypyi

Chin CM at Indo-Myanmar border trade point: Photo courtesy The Assam Tribune

Chin CM visits Indo-Myanmar border

15027390_219097738515180_7967290327966737247_n

Over 30 killed in Arakan encounter

14937236_1331545270190880_414425627127966854_n

Youths arrested for facebook misuse against authority

News

more
2w2a1935

Long march for Arakan’s share over land & natural resources

Over 100 activists have been marching to Kyauk Pru, the headquarter of Shwe gas project, from the Arakanese capital city Sittwe to raise voices for the State’s share over the

Read More
Chin CM at Indo-Myanmar border trade point: Photo courtesy The Assam Tribune

Chin CM visits Indo-Myanmar border

Guwahati: The chief minister of Chin State in western Myanmar, Lianluaia recently visited the proposed Indo-Myanmar border trade centre at Lawngtlai locality of Indian State of Mizoram. The political head

Read More
15027390_219097738515180_7967290327966737247_n

Over 30 killed in Arakan encounter

Over 30 people including one Burma Army commander were killed in two days’ gun fighting between the security forces and the armed Muslim militants in Muangdaw township of Arakan.

Read More
14937236_1331545270190880_414425627127966854_n

Youths arrested for facebook misuse against authority

Two Bengali youths from northern Arakan were arrested by the security forces on Friday as they used a facebook account with the fake name of Ma Swe Zin to

Read More
15037172_1331341106877963_6053239854006285726_n

Gun battles broke out in northern Arakan

The residents of Maungdaw in northern Arakan wake up to the sounds of shooting & firing on Saturday morning underlining that the security forces continued fighting against the terrorists.

Read More
img20161109151414

Relief carrying boat catches fire in Arakan

A cargo-boat carrying relief goods caught fire on Kaladan river near Arakan’s capital city of Sittwe on Wednesday, said an eye witness.

Read More


polities

more

ANP demands to call off Advisory Commission

The Arakan National Party (ANP) demanded the government to call off the Advisory Commission for dealing with Arakan State affairs. The ANP, in a statement

Three Burmese protestors charged with Procession Act 19

Three Burmese protesters, who led a demonstration against the use of Muslim community terminology (in Arakan State) in Yangon on 10 July were recently charged

US Ambassador concludes Arakan visit, met ANP leaders in Sittwe

The USA Ambassador in Myanmar Scot Marciel met Arakan National Party (ANP) leaders in Sittwe on Wednesday during his three-day visit to Arakan.

ANP prepares for 21st Century Panglong Conference

Arakan National Party (ANP), the main political party of Rakhine formed a preparation committee with seven members for the 21st Century Panglong Conference.

Interview

Interview with U Maung Maung Than on Burmese citizenship status scrutinizing process

(In Mray Bon township of Arakan, over 1000 Muslims have applied for the Burmese citizenship status. Local authorities are presently

What Was Presented to the President by Arakanese Representative for Arakan’s Affairs

Today President U Thein Sein held a meeting with representatives from Ten Parties of the Democratic and Ethnic Alliance. The

What is going on on Madae Island, a crucial location on the Shwe Gas pipeline project?

Madae Island located in Kyaukpru Township of Arakan State is a crucial location on the Shwe Gas pipeline project.

Editorial

Ancient City of Danyawaddy Should Also be on World Heritage List

The current Thein Sein government is working to include Burma’s ancient cities in the World Heritage List of UNESCO (United

To Reduce the Poverty of Arakan…

The management of successive Burmese governments in recent decades could easily be rated as poor. The country has been under

Archives

Home

About us

Arakan History

advertise

Contact

Sitemap

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

© Narinjara All Rights Reserved

Developed: Ninjara-themes.com