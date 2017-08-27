Posted on: Sunday, August 27, 2017 15:46

Six Hindus massacred by Islamist militants in Arakan

Narinjara News

27th August 2017

21078306_1628391897172881_7721496556864823010_n

Six persons belonged to two  Hindu barber families were murdered by Islamist militants in Maungdaw  on 26 August. The victims include four  children, said a officer from the local police station.

“They were killed by the Bengali terrorists at Myo Thu Gyi Muslim village located at entry point  of Maungdaw as they fled from Myin Lwat and U Daung villages following the terror attacks. Belonged to the barber community, the villagers were residents from southern Maungdaw locality,” added the police officer.

Their bodies were brought to the  hospital by the police this morning for autopsy. Two other individuals of the group including one woman however survived the attack with senior injuries.

The victims were later identified as Nara Nar (35, son of Zaw Du Ram), Han Mawtaw (35, son of Mawno Rain), Khu Law Ni (5, daughter of Zaw Du Ram), Chunan Dar (5, son of Nara Nar), Shitar (5, son of Han Mawtaw) and Markuna Fee (3, daughter of Han Mawtaw).

21078437_534413476890074_4363308896893627657_n

Thawnar Yee (25, daughter of Nawnit Yar) with another Hindu male escaped the attack. They are presently admitted to the Buthidaung township hospital.

The State counselor office also admitted about the killing of six Hindu family members at Myothu Gyi village  by the terrorists on Saturday.

Related Posts Five government officials cremated at Maungdaw Over 400 Maung Taw schools ordered to temporarily close down Islamist militants attack 30 outposts, kill 11 police personnel in Arakan

Archives

Home

About us

Arakan History

advertise

Contact

Sitemap

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

© Narinjara All Rights Reserved

Developed: Ninjara-themes.com