Press conference held in Rangoon for Arakan Youth Conference

Narinjara News, 13 March:

A press conference was held at Hotel Grand United in Rangoon on 12 March to explain the Arakan youths’ attempt to hold an all-inclusive conference for local and overseas Arakan youths.

Youth leader Ma May Myat San explained the preliminary Arakan Youth Conference, which was held in Manaung, and current activities while another youth leader Ko Khin Thein explained the financial clarification.

“The Arakan Youth Conference will be held in Toungup this December,” youth leader Ko Tun Tun (Mrauk U) said at the press conference.

The Arakan Youth Conference will be held under three aims: for the entire Arakan youths to join hands for the Arakan national interest, for the emergence of the common understandings of the Arakan youths on the building of the future Arakan State, and for youths to effectively become involved for the entire Arakan people’s right for self-determination.

Youth leader Ma Yu Thazin Naing told the press that youths from seven Arakan sub-tribes including Thet, Myo, Khami, and Maramagyi will also be invited to the Arakan Youth Conference besides the Arakanese youths.

Concerning the aims of holding the conference, youth leader Ko Aung Naing said: “The conference will be held with the aims for the emergence of an independent and strong youth group, for Arakan youths to have better abilities and cooperate effectively in respective sectors, for ethnic groups who are in the same boat including the Arakan people to obtain their original rights and connect with other ethnic groups.”

The preliminary committee of the Arakan Youth Conference transferred the tasks and finance to the Arakan Youth Conference Organising and Steering Committee during the press conference.

Members of the Arakan Youth Conference Organising Committee are Ma Aye Myat Kyaw (Sittwe), Ko Kyaw Min Khaing (Rathedaung), Ko Win Zaw (Toungup), Ma Yu Thazin Naing (Rangoon), Ko Zaw Zaw Tun (Sittwe), Ma Shwe Lar (Mrauk U), Ma Myat Noe Thar (Toungup), Ko Kaung Myat Kyaw (Minbya), Ko Tun Tun (Mrauk U), Ko Min Than San (Buthidaung), Ko Aung Naing (Hpakant), and Ma Su Myat Htwe (Ramree).

Ko Tun Hlaing served as master of ceremony during the press conference. Pyithu Hluttaw MP U Oo Hla Saw, Arakan youth leaders, and many reporters were seen in attendance.