Posted on: Sunday, August 27, 2017 15:40

Over 400 Maung Taw schools ordered to temporarily close down

Man Yu Kyaw (Shwe Wa Mray)

Sittwe, August 25, 2017:

At least 400 basic education schools in Maungdaw district of Arakan were ordered to close down immediately after 25 August attack on several police outposts.

The State education department chief U Aung Kyaw Tun, while talking to Narinjara News, informed that the decision was taken following after the large scale of terror attacks in various localities of the district.

“Over 400 Basic Education Schools were ordered to close temporarily by the Arakan government. These schools include over 180 institutions under Maung Taw township, over 220 under Buthee Taung township and over 20 under Rathe Taung township,” said Aung Kyaw Tun.

He also added the entire localities turned into a conflict zone and it was unsafe for both the students and teachers to continue schooling’s there. So the evacuation process was initiated.

Then order came verbally from the district and township education department chiefs with no specific time limit for opening the schools.

“I am not sure about the order, but as I came to my village, I understood the gravity of the situation,” said a teacher from Chinkali’s school under Rathe Taung township, where the terrorists engineered the attacks on 25 August morning hours.

According to the latest information, 11 government servants along with security personals and at least 70 Islamist (Bengali) terrorists were killed in the arsons. Over 10 individuals sustained injuries and two terrorists were even arrested after the terror attacks in three Arakanese townships.