Posted on: Friday, March 31, 2017 11:14

Over 270 police officers provide security for by-election in Ann Township

San Maung Than, Ann

Narinjara News, 30 March

Two hundred and seventy-seven police officers have been providing security for the by-election in Ann Township, Ann Township Police Commander Police Major Aung Soe told the press.

According to him, police forces from Sittwe, Mrauk U, Kyaukphyu, and Thandwe districts have also been deployed for security besides the police from Ann Township for the by-election which will be held on 1 April.

“The police are taking security for the election in four zones. Ann Myoma Police Station is taking charge in Zone 1. Police from Dalat and Kazookai are taking charge in Zone 2. Tattaung and Yoo Police stations are taking charge in Zone 3 and Kyaukmyaung and Nyaungchaung Police stations are taking charge in Zone 4,” said Police Major Aung Soe.

Ann Township has 29 groups, seven wards, and 137 polling stations.

Police are taking security by patrolling and monitoring the vicinity of the polling stations during pre-voting, voting, and post-voting periods.

“Twenty-five groups have been divided for patrolling. It is being carried out with 153 police officers including 25 officials. A police officer has been stationed in each polling station,” said Ann Township Police Commander.

The police have provided security during the transport of ballot boxes to the polling stations and will be providing security systematically during the transport of ballot boxes to the township election commission office.

Although a special police force was formed for security during the 2015 General Election, it was not formed for the by-election.