INGO members left Maungdaw & Buthedaung

San Maung Than

29th August 20127

A number of staff & members of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) start leaving Maungdaw and Buthedaung of Arakan since Monday.

Local people informed Narinjara News that most of the NGO employees departed from Sittway by the afternoon.

“They ran away by 10 speedboats. The boats carried from 5 to 10 persons”, said U Zaw Win, a local from Buthedaung.

He added that the INGOs were only helping the Bengali Muslims of Maungdaw for decades. The Muslim militants continued committing crimes against local people and those NGO members always safeguarded them.

Those Muslims even dared to insult the Arakanese Buddhist time and again, asserted U Zaw Win.

Even the State Counselor’s office issued a statement few days back that some of INGOs members were involved in violent preaching at Taung Ba Zar of Buthedaung locality on 25 August last.

Some biscuit packets donated by World Food Programme (WFP) were also found in the terrorists’ hideouts at May Yu Mountain range, which has been probed by the authority.

The Union government in Naypyi Taw has officially identified the Bengali Muslim militants who engineered the terror attacks in Maungdaw, Buthedaung and Rathedaung localities as terrorists and they would be taken under the anti-terrorism laws of the nation.