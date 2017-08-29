Posted on: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 7:43

Five government officials cremated at Maungdaw

Narinjara News

28th August 2017

Five government officials, who were killed in the series of attacks by Extremist Terrorists, were created at Maungdaw of Arakan.

The bodies of four border police personnel and one immigration officer were buried at Maungdaw graveyard on Sunday afternoon, said a police officer.

Among the victims, two hail from Myint Lwet border police station namely its area commander Hein Htet Kyaw and private Win Htit. Other three personnel include private Min Thuya Naing & Zarni Tun from Ze Pin Chaung outpost along with U Zar Mong from Alay Thankyaw immigration office.

They all were killed during the militants’ deadly attacks on the border outposts in the wee hours of August 25, which was engineered by ARSA terror outfit.

Some officials from the border police, the township authority and family members of the victims attended the funeral. An eye witness informed that the funeral was carried out by the military people with necessary rituals.