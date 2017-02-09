Posted on: Thursday, February 9, 2017 8:37 | Comments Off

Ancient gold artefacts found on a hill near Arakan State’s old Danyawaddy city

Ancient gold artefacts have been found on a hill near the old Danyawaddy city in Mrauk U Township of the Arakan State.

Four villagers from Zedi Taung Village of Mrauk U Township found the gold artefacts inside an ancient pot, which has been buried on the hill near the old Danyawaddy city, while they were searching for a missing cow a few months ago.

After finding the gold artefacts, the villagers did not turn them in to the local authorities and they sold them in nearby gold shops instead. The authorities started the investigations after the information leaked out.

When Narinjara News contacted U Tun Thar Sein, a Pyithu Hluttaw MP (Member of Parliament) from Mrauk U Township who personally investigated the case on 5 February, he confirmed that five gold plates have been found and each plate is four inches long and two inches wide.

“When I personally went to investigate at the village, five gold plates were shown to me. The gold on two plates are raw gold. The other three plates are pure gold. I have been told that they were sold for three million kyats and the villagers divided the money among themselves. We still need to investigate whether there were more [artefacts] or not,” he said.

U Nyein Lwin, the director of Mrauk U’s Department of Archaeology, also confirmed that ancient artefacts have been found but he said he cannot name what kind of artefacts have been found yet since the officials from the department are still making the investigation.

While the gold artifacts have been speculated to be a royal sash, the gold are in the form of plates and they do not have any carving marks so the villagers need to be questioned whether it was a royal sash or not, according to U Than Myint from the Archeology Lovers Association.

Photo caption: Five golden plates that have been recently found (Photo – Tun Naing and Mrauk U Kingdom)