Posted on: Friday, March 31, 2017 15:05

Verdict to be hand down on 5 April on whether Khaing Myo Tun should be charged

Marn Yu Kyaw (Shwe Wa Myay)

Sittwe, 30 March

A verdict will be handed down on 5 April on whether Khaing Myo Tun from the Arakan Liberation Party (ALP) should be charged or not, high grade pleader U Myo Myat Hein (a) U Nyein Chan, who has been assisting with the case, said to Narinjara News.

Khaing Myo Tun has been detained under charges of defaming the Burma Army since last July.

“He will be released if [the judge] hands down the verdict not to charge him. If [the judge] hands down the verdict to charge him, they will continue to examine Khaing Myo Tun and his witnesses,” said the lawyer.

An argument has been presented in the court on 29 March on the issue of whether Khaing Myo Tun should be charged or not.

“The verdict can only be set down after an argument on whether he should be charged or not has been presented,” U Myo Myat Hein (a) U Nyein Chan explained to Narinjara News.

The ALP’s information officer Khaing Myo Tun has accused the Burma Army of forcibly recruiting local residents as porters and committing human rights violations during the war between the Burma Army and the Arakan Army (AA) last April.

He was detained on 25 July, 2016 after a military official denied his accusation and charged him of defaming the Burma Army.