Posted on: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 7:20 | Comments Off

Security tightened in all matriculation exam centres in Maungdaw District

Shwe Ya Aung (Toungup)

Narinjara News, 6 March:

Security will be tightened in the matriculation exam centres and nearby areas in Maungdaw District during the matriculation exam period which will start on 8 March.

Maungdaw District Administration U Ye Htut told Narinjara News that students and parents will not need to worry about their security during the exam period in Maungdaw District.

“We have arranged security for all schools that has been selected as exam centres. Security will be used in delivering the question papers to each exam centre and bringing the answer papers to submit to respective education officers. We have already made arrangements with the local police and border guard police. The number of police officers will be increased in needed areas. Security has been arranged for everything including the location and path,” said the district administrator.

There are 11 exam centres in Maungdaw District – six exam centres in Buthidaung Township and five exam centres in Maungdaw Township. A total of 2,052 students will sit for the exam in Maungdaw Township while a total of 1,889 students (1,269 male, 620 female) will sit for the exam in Buthidaung Township.

Maungdaw District Education Officer U Ohn Myint also told Narinjara News that the local police have taken security measures for all 11 exam centres.

“Our district administrator has assigned the border guard police to each township. Supervising teams have been formed for each township department,” said the district education officer.

Buthidaung Township Education Officer U Nyunt Pe told Narinjara News that the township general administrator has arranged tight security in Buthidaung and a meeting on security was held at 10 am on 6 March.

Nan Tar Taung Sayadaw from Nan Tar Taung Monastic School in Maungdaw Township told Narinjara News that the police and government officials from Taung Pyo Lat Wel Township are taking security measures for 130 students from the monastic school, who will be sitting for the matriculation exam.