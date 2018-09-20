Posted on: Thursday, September 20, 2018 11:30

Rakhine State to build 15 schools with JICA’s assistance

Narinjara News

September 19, 2018

Fifteen schools will be built in the Rakhine State for the 2018-2019 academic year with assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Four schools will be built in Sittwe Township and they are a sub-high school in Yay Tat, post-primary schools in Thin Gar Nat and Thar Yar Kone, and a middle school in Aung Daing.

Three schools will be built in Ponnagyun Township and they are a high school in Kywel Htoe, a post-primary school in Kon Tan, and a sub-high school in Pyin Hlyar Shay and two schools will be built in Kyauktaw Township – a sub-high post in Shan Ywar and a post-elementary school in Ta Yet Ta Pin.

Two schools will be built in Mrauk U Township – a high school in Tain Nyo and a post-elementary school in Inn Shay while two schools will be built in Minbya Township – No. (1) B.E.H.S Minbya and B.E.H.S Kanni.

A high school will be built in Loon Lon Pike in Myebon Township and a high school will be built in Zin Chang in Kyaukpyu Township.

“We have asked for school building case files in order to build the schools. It has been submitted to the Department of Basic Education. Now, JICA is carrying out a third party selection program for the tender. The tender will be invited after the third party has been selected. We will only know when it will invited after the third party has been selected,” said U Kyaw Naing, staff officer (finance) from the Rakhine State Education Office.

Schools that have been damaged by natural disaster such as flooding, and landslide have been selected.

“UNICEF built schools after Cyclone Komen in 2015. JICA also built them. The remaining schools have been selected,” he said.

JICA has allocated a budget of 150 billion yen to build 493 schools across Myanmar after the country was hit by Cyclone Komen in 2015. It has repaired and built 260 schools in the Rakhine State and the first, second, and third tenders have already been invited for these schools. Now, it will invite its fourth tender to build 15 schools, according to U Kyaw Naing.

“Since 75 percent has been spent out of 150 billion yen, they are likely to do the implementation using the remaining 25 percent,” he continued.

The Rakhine State Education Officer has instructed the district education officers to submit the cases files for these 15 schools by September 15 and they will be submitted to the Department of Basic Education on September 20.