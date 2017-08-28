Posted on: Monday, August 28, 2017 15:36

Pruma Rakhine village burnt down by terrorists

Narinjara News

28th August 2017

Rakhine villagers are hiding at jungle for the fear of terrorist attack

Rakhine villagers are hiding at jungle for the fear of terrorist attack

The Islamist terrorists burned down  upper Pruma Rakhine village in northern Maungdaw on Monday morning. The incident took place at  9 am, informed Ketpa Kaung village administrator.

“Upper Pruma village is very close to our residence. We saw heavy fire & smokes over the village from our place.  There were hardly 35 families in the village and all of them fled to Pruma (bottom) village,” he added.

He claimed that the upper Pruma village was set on fire by Muslim extremists. They want to create troubles in our area. The militants have  threatened to burn other Rakhine villages as well, asserted the administrator.

Many Rakhine villagers also fled to Maungdaw and Buthidaung apprehending attacks from the terrorists.

According to the official sources, the security forces encountered the  armed militants in various localities including Kyauk Pandu and Thatyat Ouk villages.

 

Related Posts INGO members left Maungdaw & Buthedaung Five government officials cremated at Maungdaw 5 Dienet people went missing after terror attacks Six Hindus massacred by Islamist militants in Arakan Over 400 Maung Taw schools ordered to temporarily close down

Archives

Home

About us

Arakan History

advertise

Contact

Sitemap

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

© Narinjara All Rights Reserved

Developed: Ninjara-themes.com