Mrauk U sees increase in visitors getting photographed in traditional Arakan costume

Narinjara News

More young female visitors have been getting themselves photographed in traditional Arakan costume in the ancient city of Mrauk U in the Arakan State.

Not only the Arakan ladies but also ladies from other ethnic tribes from Burma love dressing up in traditional Arakan costume to have their photos taken, Ma Aye Myat Thu, a local resident from Mrauk U, told Narinjara News.

“The young lady who has come with me to have her photo taken is called Smile. She’s from Tachileik in the Shan State. She told me that she wanted to have her photo taken in the traditional Arakan costume so we have come to take her photos at the Shitthaung Temple,” she explained.

Smile is an Akha lady from Tachileik.

“I’m from Akha race and I’m a Buddhist. The traditional Arakan costumes are very beautiful so I’m having my photos taken in Mrauk U with the ancient temples in the background,” said Smile.

Photography hobbyists, who have opened a shop at the entrance of the Shitthaung Temple, have been selecting and preparing the costumes, traditional umbrellas, and settings for the young ladies who wish to have their photos taken.

Requests have also been made to cultural associations in Mrauk U to film traditional dances performed by ladies dressed in traditional Arakan costumes.

Mrauk U is home to many ancient pagodas and temples and has many beautiful locations for photography so there has been an increase in the number of ladies who want to become photographed in traditional Arakan costumes.

The lady dressed in yellow is Ma Aye Myat Thu and the lady dressed in pink is Smile. Photo – Narinjara