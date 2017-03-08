Posted on: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 7:20 | Comments Off

Mothers of Win Zaw Tun and Zaw Lin send appeal to President, State Counsellor, Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Speaker, and Chairman of Legal Affairs and Special Cases Assessment Commission

Narinjara News, 5 March 2017:

The mothers of Win Zaw Tun and Zaw Lin, who have been sentenced to death for Koh Tao murder case in Ko Samui, Thailand, have submitted a letter of appeal to the heads of State on 3 March to assist the two men with their case after they lost an appeal at the appellate court.

“On behalf of the mothers of Win Zaw Tun and Zaw Lin, I have submitted a letter of appeal to the President, the State Counsellor, Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Speaker, and the Chairman of Legal Affairs and Special Cases Assessment Commission. It was submitted on the 3rd (3 March),” U Kyaw Aye Maung, who has been assisting in the two men’s case with their families, told Narinjara News.

No response has been received so far after the letter of appeal was submitted.

“The main essence [of the letter of appeal] is that we submit an appeal for these kids. When we submit the appeal, we have to work with the Thai Lawyers’ Council and outside organizations. The main weakness is that there are many organizations. Rather than assigning an organisation to lead them, the government should gather all the experts and work on the appeal together. This is the last appeal so it’s very important. It is better to do this. This is why we have submitted the letter of appeal,” explained U Kyaw Aye Maung.

Zaw Lin is from Mee Kyung Yay Thauk Village of Kyaukphyu Township and Win Zaw Tun is from Kar Pi Chaung Village of Kyaukphyu Township. Both of them have been accused of murdering two British teenagers in Koh Toh of Ko Samui, Thailand on 15 October, 2014 and the Thai court has given them a death sentence.