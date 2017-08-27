Posted on: Sunday, August 27, 2017 15:33

Monastery, school, private houses set on fire by Muslim villagers in Arakan

Narinjara News

27th August 2017

Muslim villagers with the support from Islamist militants in northern Arakan set on fire many public institutions during the last 24 hours.

Earlier the authority evacuated around 500 students with 100 other villagers from Nanthar Daung village under Maungdaw township to a safer place.

The initiative was taken following violence erupted in the locality.

But soon after the initiative the Muslim villagers entered into the village and burned a monastery with many school buildings. They also fired around 40 private houses, informed Abbot Sarana.

“Six buildings in the our orphanage including four hostels (around 100 feet long), one kitchen (100 feet long), two store rooms along with the monastery were burned down by the Muslim villagers,” said the abbot.

It may be noted that Nanthar Daung orphanage is the biggest one in Maungdaw locality where a number of children from different ethnic groups like Mro, Dynet, Khami and Rakhine get necessary supports in need.

According to official source too, 40 private houses with 4 shops belonged to the Rakhine community people were also set on fire in the village.

The incident took place on 26 August soon after the evacuation process was completed and the residents were transferred to Taung Bro sub town in presence of Burma Army and the border police personnel.

“As we saw smokes in the sky nearby our village, I asked the Muslim administrators (Ya Ein Mu and Say Ein Mu) over telephone about it. They confirmed all the buildings in the village were set fire by militants,” added the abbot.