Kyauktaw fire destroys 41 fuel shops and 4 shops, causes 490 million kyats in losses

Narinjara News

Sittwe, 15 March

Forty-one fuel shops and four other shops have been destroyed after a fire broke out at a row of fuel shops at the entrance of Kyauktaw of Arakan State at 6:30 pm on Wednesday (15 March), Kyauktaw Township Police Chief said.

Two teashops, a car workshop, and a bicycle workshop and spare parts sales shop have been damaged along with 41 fuel shops.

“Assets worth 490 million kyats have been lost. The fire erupted at 6:30 pm. It was put under control around 8:30 pm and extinguished at 9:15 pm,” the township police chief said to Narinjara News.

The fire erupted after a fuel tank exploded during the transfer of fuel from the fuel truck to the fuel tank. Actions will be taken against U Tun Myint, local fuel shop owner, for fire negligence, according to the police chief.

“We were able to extinguish the fire using the forces of two fire trucks from Kyauktaw, three fire trucks from Mrauk U, 50 police officers, 30 firefighters, 450 military personnel, and the public,” he added.

No one has been injured during the incident.