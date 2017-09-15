Posted on: Friday, September 15, 2017 13:13

Four Myanmarese Muslims detained in Bangladesh

Narinjara News

Sittwe, 15th September 2017

Four Muslim national from Myanmar were detained in Bangladesh suspecting their role as spies.

According to Dhaka based media outlets, one of them was picked up from Naikhongchhari Township area on Wednesday and the other three people were detained from Ghumdhum area of Bandarban the previous day.

A team of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained Anwar Hossain (40 years old), Zafar Alam (45), Azmal Hossain (40) and Kalu Miah (60).

Later the BGB sent official information to the Myanmar border authority. All of them were identified as residents of Fakirbazar Amtali area of Maungdaw locality in Rakhine State of western Myanmar.

“The men were detained for their suspicious movements. After primary interrogations, important evidences were found that they were gathering intelligence on the border forces’ activities,” said BGB 31 Commander Lt Col Anwarul Azim adding that all detainees were later sent to Bandarban, a district town of Bangladesh, for further interrogations.