Posted on: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 10:23 | Comments Off

Bengali man sentenced to death for violent attack against border guard police headquarters

Marn Yu Kyaw (Shwe Wa Myay)

Sittwe, 13 February

Sittwe District Court has given a death sentence to a Bengali man who led the violent attacks against the headquarters of the Border Guard Police in Maungdaw and Rathedaung townships, Lt-Col Win Naung from Sittwe District Police Force confirmed to Narinjara News.

“The sentence was set down on Friday (10 February). He was sentenced for homicide. Please ask Sittwe Myoma Police Commander for details,” said Lt-Col Win Naung.

When Narinjara News contacted Sittwe Township Police Commander, he explained that Mamahdnu, also known as Ula, a twenty-three year old man from Kyauk Pyin Seik Village of Maungdaw Township, has been given the death sentence for participating and committing homicide in the violent attack against Koetankauk Border Post in Rathedaung Township last October.

When he was captured after the violent attack, the Border Guard Police charged him with homicide, destruction of public property, and unlawful association.

“He was sentenced to death for homicide under Section 302 (1) (c). He is also facing other charges as well. He has been charged with illegal arms possession, destruction of public property, and unlawful association,” said Sittwe Township Police Commander.

Thirteen Bengalis are also on trial at Sittwe Court in relation to Maungdaw extremist attack and their trials are still being heard.