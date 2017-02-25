Posted on: Saturday, February 25, 2017 9:40 | Comments Off

ANP strives hard to win by-election in Ann Township where competition runs high

San Maung Than (Sittwe)

Narinjara News 23 February:

The Arakan National Party (ANP) is striving hard to win the vacant seat in the Pyithu Hluttaw (Parliament) for Ann Township in the upcoming by-election.

“We have been making field trips for over two months to win the by-election. We consider this as our party running for the seat rather than just our chairman Dr Aye Maung running for the seat. We are striving with all our efforts with the spirit to win for our race and dignity,” U Tun Aung Kyaw, chairman of the ANP’s campaign and secretary of the ANP, said to Narinjara News.

A plan has been drafted for 17 townships from the Arakan State to support the campaign.

ANP’s chairman Dr Aye Maung has been personally making field trips in Ann Township for the by-election and the supporters from outside the party will assist in the campaign starting next month. The party is striving to win full support from the residents of Ann Township, explained U Tun Aung Kyaw.

“Among two constituencies in Ann Township, our campaign in Constituency – 2 is nearly complete. We still need to finish our campaign in Constituency – 1. Compared to other parties, we have seen the villagers showing more support to our party in the areas we have campaigned in. It’s very satisfying,” he said.

Although Burma gained her independence 69 years ago, the Arakan State is the second poorest state in the country. Only the party that represents Arakanese people can work for the development of its state, U Tun Aung Kyaw added as a message to the voters.

The by-election will be held in Burma on 1 April. U Thaung Nyein from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), U Zaw Win Myint from the National League for Democracy (NLD), Dr Aye Maung from the ANP, and independent candidate U Zaw Lin Aung will compete for the vacant seat in Pyithu Hluttaw for Ann Township, which has over 70,000 voters.