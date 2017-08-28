Posted on: Monday, August 28, 2017 15:40

5 Dienet people went missing after terror attacks

Narinjara News

28th August 2017

At least 5 Dienet ethnic people went missing after the dreaded 26 August terror attacks in Arakan, where as the authority rescued 16 people from the community with injuries, said a police officer from Aung Tha Pray village adjacent to the Bangladesh border.

All together 21 Dienet people from Yanka Zaydi village under Maungdaw township went to Aungzan ethnic village at 2:30 pm of Saturday for shelters.

On the way, the group of people was targeted by over 100 extremists arriving from Kyung Do village. The militants used guns, sticks and knives to terrorize the group.

Initially Maung Ba Sein (28) succeeded in fleeing from the location and informed the security force based in Aung Tha Pray village about the attack. The security forces rushed to the spot and finally rescued 15 people with serious injuries.

However, 5 of them including women & children went on missing from the location.

The villagers suspect that the missing ethnic people were probably killed by the terrorists, said a resident from Aung Tha Pray village while talking to Narinjara News over telephone.

Many villagers from Kyung Do Muslim village also fled to Bangladesh.